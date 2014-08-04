Man shot outside his apartment on Sharp Lane

A 48-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot during the early morning.According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at roughly 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4. The victim was found outside of his apartment located in the 600 block of Sharp Lane.The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or possible motive for this shooting.If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

