Man shot outside his apartment on Sharp Lane

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A 48-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot during the early morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at roughly 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4. The victim was found outside of his apartment located in the 600 block of Sharp Lane.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or possible motive for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).  

