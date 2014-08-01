Prince of abandoned dogs recovers, ready for new kingdom - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Prince of abandoned dogs recovers, ready for new kingdom

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Looking at him now, one would never imagine that the abandoned dog affectionately named “Prince” was once covered in scabs and nearly hairless.

“He looks perfect now,” described Trevor Reeves, founder of America’s Dog Pit Bull Rescue. “He’s a great dog and really fun!”

Prince was found on the side of an Ascension Parish road in May 2014. A major storm had just passed through the area, and an animal rescue volunteer saw the dog wandering the streets.

"He has a condition called demodex mange," said Dr. Elizabeth Brown, the veterinarian at Cypress Lake Animal Hospital who treated Prince. "It's a kind of genetic condition that is a severe skin condition. His form is very severe. He has almost no hair all over his body. His feet were bleeding. If left untreated, this skin just continues to get worse. They just scratch until they bleed."

Although his exterior was difficult to look at, his disposition earned him the name Sweet Baby Prince.

"He was very quiet and shy, but very affectionate and sweet," said Dr. Brown. "We let him walk around and he immediately went over to a blanket and curled up. He just wanted to give me kisses."

Today, his scars have healed and his fur has come back. Now, the Prince of the abandoned dogs is searching for a kingdom to call home.

“He’s ready to be adopted,” said Reeves. “He’s perfectly healthy.”

For more information on how to adopt Prince, contact America’s Dog Pit Bull Rescue via Facebook, or by email at americasdogbr@yahoo.com.

