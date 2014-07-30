Man arrested for shooting a man in the face

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a case where the victim was shot in the face while attempting to protect a child.According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Thursday, June 19 at roughly 5 p.m. Darryl White, 24, told police he and his friend were on their way home from work when they came upon a street fight.“[White] advised he and his friend parked his car at his residence and walked to the altercation,” the officer noted. “[White] advised during the course of the altercation, an unknown male pulled a knife, at which time he tried to diffuse the situation. [White] further advised that at some point he was struck with the stick by the victim, at which time he pulled his weapon and shot the victim.”McKinley Coleman, 24, was previously arrested in connection to this case. During the initial investigation, officers noted that witnesses stated that Coleman “came to the residence with several other persons to fight [the victim] and two females had a [fist fight].”Witnesses claim Coleman picked up a stick during the fight and used it to shatter the rear passenger window of the female victim’s vehicle. Her children were sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. The 7-year-old was reportedly hit on the head with the stick.According to the original probable cause report, the second suspect, now identified as Darryl White, shot the victim in the face while the victim was attempting to get the stick away from Coleman.White was arrested on June 29. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. According to court documents, White was sentenced to one year in parish prison in 2007 for possession of stolen property.Coleman was arrested on June 24 and booked for attempted first-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, and aggravated criminal damage to property. He faces additional warrants for traffic violations and possession of marijuana. According to court records, Coleman was sentenced to three years of probation on June 18, 2012. He is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in lieu of a $213,000 bond.

