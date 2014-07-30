Woman stabs man on the way to church function

A 47-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man during an argument that happened while the man was attempting to go to a church function.According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Tuesday, July 29 at roughly 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, the male victim was exiting a truck. He was covered in blood.“[Officers] observed the defendant to be yelling at the male making statements such as, ‘I should have killed you,’” the officer noted.The female, Glynnis Scott, allegedly confessed to officers, but claims she was acting in self-defense.“[Scott] first advised the victim and herself were down the street at the church (outdoor church gathering) when the incident occurred,” the officer explained. “[She] advised they were going to do something for the church, but they got into it. [She] advised the victim then struck her in the face for no reason and while fighting she grabbed a knife and stabbed him.”The victim and witnesses, however, told a different story.

“The witness advised [that Scott] attempted to take the victim’s truck,” the officer noted. “The witness then advised the victim then reached inside his vehicle to retrieve his keys. The witness advised the victim then exited the vehicle and observed him to be bleeding heavily from an unknown area of his body. The witness advised the victim then attacked [Scott] after being stabbed.”

The victim verified the account provided by the witness, and explained that the argument began over use of his work vehicle.



“…the victim stated the [Scott] wanted to take his vehicle to get her something to eat,” the officer noted. “He did not want her to take his vehicle due to that is how he makes his living. The victim stated he then enters the truck along with [Scott] to retrieve his keys from her. The victim advised while in a struggle to retrieve his keys from [Scott], she reached in his center console and retrieves one of his knives and stabbed him in his upper arm.”



The officer questioned Scott a second time and she claims the victim pulled the knife from his pocket and she then took it and stabbed him with it. She again claimed that the attack was for “no reason.”



Based on the evidence, the officer arrested Scott and charged her with attempted second-degree murder. She is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.



According to court documents, Scott has prior arrests that date back as far as 1990. Those charges include, but are not limited to, prostitution, criminal mischief, and entry after remaining forbidden.

