Young stud roaming streets of downtown captured by animal control

The clopping of horse hooves is a sound rarely heard on the busy streets of downtown Baton Rouge. Lately, however, one lost stud has been turning heads, and causing headaches for animal control officers.



“Everyone kept telling us, "there’s this horse wandering around downtown," but we couldn’t find it,” said Richard Byrd, operations manager at the East Baton Rouge Animal Shelter. “That’s what’s so unusual. You’re talking about an 800 or 900 pound horse, but no one could seem to keep an eye on it.”



A post on Lost Pets of Baton Rouge notes that the horse began appearing around the area on July 21. The animal was spotted in various areas of Terrace Ave. and Maximillion Street.



“Someone called this morning and said that the horse was in her back yard on Terrace Street, but when we got there, the horse was gone,” Byrd explained.



Animal Control officers eventually found the young, male horse on Senette Street at roughly 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29.



“It is not illegal to own a horse within city limits,” Byrd explained. “The way the city ordinance reads, someone has to write a letter with the complainants name and address and theoretically the address where the horse is being kept. If we can ascertain that the horse is not being sufficiently cared for, then we can have them move the horse or we can take the horse.”



It is illegal, however, to “drive” livestock through the streets, tie or anchor livestock for the purposes of grazing, or to knowingly bring animals infected with a contagious disease within city limits. It also notes that the animal shall not “cause a nuisance to any resident in the parish.”



“If you don’t think the horse should be there, write a letter,” Byrd said. “But if no one complains, then we cannot do anything.”



In this case, the conditions were not appropriate and the animal was clearly malnourished. Animal control issues the option to relinquish the horse, or face a summons for animal cruelty. The owner opted to relinquish the rights, and the horse was confiscated.



“A vet will pull blood and make sure there are no bad conditions on the horse,” Byrd said. “If it gets a clean bill of health, then it will be fostered.”



Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.

















