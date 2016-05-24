Turkey Hash on Creole Tomato Grits

NOTE: I always use the carcass of the turkey to make a flavorful stock for the recipe. (See Stock techniques.) Turkey should be cubed from Thanksgiving day leftovers. In a cast iron pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour until golden brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add turkey meat and blend into roux mixture. Add hot stock, 1 ladle at a time until stew-like consistency is achieved. Add basil and thyme. Bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and cook approximately 15 minutes. Add potatoes, carrots, green onions and parsley. Return to a simmer and season with salt and pepper. Cook until potatoes are tender, adding additional stock if necessary to retain consistency.