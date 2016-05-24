Turkey Hash on Creole Tomato Grits

Prep Time: 2 Hours Yields: 6 Servings
Comment: This recipe is especially great the morning after major holidays when there is leftover turkey. You may wish to add leftover diced ham and roast to the turkey for added flavor. What a wonderful way to use leftovers!
Ingredients for Turkey Hash:
6 cups turkey, diced 3/4 cup vegetable oil 3/4 cup flour 2 cups diced onions 1 cup diced celery 1/2 cup diced red bell peppers 1/2 cup diced green bell peppers 1 tbsp minced garlic 2 quarts turkey stock 2 tbsps chopped basil 1 tbsp chopped thyme 2 cups diced potatoes 1 cup diced carrots 1 cup sliced green onions 1/4 cup chopped parsley salt and black pepper to taste
Method:
NOTE: I always use the carcass of the turkey to make a flavorful stock for the recipe. (See Stock techniques.) Turkey should be cubed from Thanksgiving day leftovers. In a cast iron pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour until golden brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add turkey meat and blend into roux mixture. Add hot stock, 1 ladle at a time until stew-like consistency is achieved. Add basil and thyme. Bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and cook approximately 15 minutes. Add potatoes, carrots, green onions and parsley. Return to a simmer and season with salt and pepper. Cook until potatoes are tender, adding additional stock if necessary to retain consistency.
Ingredients for Creole Tomato Grits:
1 cup yellow stone-ground grits 2 large Creole tomatoes, chopped 1/2 cup bacon, chopped 1/4 cup butter 1/4 cup sliced garlic 3 cups water 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream 1 tsp salt 2 tbsps canned chopped green chiles 1/4 cup shredded mild Cheddar cheese
Method:
In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, cook bacon until crisp. Reserve drippings in pan. Add tomatoes, butter and garlic. Sauté until garlic is tender. Mix in water, cream, salt and chiles then bring to a boil. Gradually stir in grits, blending well. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally until thickened. Remove from heat then blend in cheese until melted. Top with Turkey Hash.