Man shot in the face trying to protect child

One suspect has been arrested for his alleged connection to an incident where a man was shot in the face while attempting to protect a child.According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Thursday, June 19 at roughly 5 p.m. Witnesses say it all started outside a home located on Leonidas Drive.“The victim and his girlfriend, with whom he has an infant son, along with her other two children, were visiting his uncle,” the officer explained in the report. “[McKinley Coleman, 24] came to the residence with several other persons to fight [the victim] and two females had a [fist fight.]”At one point during the fight, Coleman allegedly picked up a stick and used it to shatter the rear passenger window of the female victim’s vehicle. Her children were located the backseat. The 7-year-old was reportedly hit on the head with the stick.“The victim attempted to get the stick away from Coleman when [Coleman’s] friend pulled a gun and shot the victim, thus striking him in the facial area,” the officer noted. Coleman and the man who fired the gun managed to escape before police arrived.Coleman was located and arrested for principal to attempted first-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.According to records, Coleman was issued an additional charge for violation of parole. Court documents show he was found guilty of felony drug possession. On June 18, 2012, he was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.Officials say the second suspect has not yet been identified or located. If you know anything regarding the identity of the second suspect, or this incident, call Crime Stopper at (225) 344-STOP (7867).