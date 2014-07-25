2 fires, 2 shopping centers, same cause but unrelated

Two shopping centers experienced fires caused by blown transformers. Both occurred at within an hour of each other. Neither, however, were related.The first fire happened in a shopping center located on Corporate Blvd., across the street from Towne Center. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded at roughly 10:40 a.m. and extinguished the fire without incident.

The second incident happened in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center shortly before 11:30 a.m. A downed power line located behind the Matherne’s Supermarket sparked a blaze, forcing crews to cut power to the area. P

It took several hours to restore power to the Bluebonnet shopping center. However, Matherne's was still without power as of 4 p.m. Officials with Entergy say the outage could remain for several hours, but anticipate restoration before the end of the evening.

Power was restored to Corporate Blvd. shopping center within the hour of the incident.

In both cases, there were no injuries and the fires did not involve any of the surrounding structures.



Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.