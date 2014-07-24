Police officers turned snake charmers during unusual call for help

When you work for law enforcement, you never know who, or what, you’ll encounter on a call.“A witness was standing outside and saw a snake come slithering up and crawl into the compartment of a car,” Capt. John Sharp, Walker Police Department, said. “That’s when the witness called us for help.”At roughly 10:15 on Thursday, July 24, officers were dispatched to the Fantastic Sam’s on Walker South Road. When they opened the hood of the vehicle, they saw the cold-blooded critter wrapped around the engine.“It’s about 5 feet long,” Capt. Sharp said. “They got a metal rod of some sort and poked near the snake until it got agitated and finally came down. It slithered off back into the woods where it came from.”Although the area is heavily-wooded, calls like this are not as common as one might think. Oddly enough, however, the Walker Police Department did respond to a similar snake-related problem about two months ago.“That time the snake was actually in the woman’s car,” Capt. Sharp recalled. “It was stuck in the seat and they had to remove the seat to get it out.”In the end, both cases were resolved without anyone being injured.“No animals were harmed in the making of this story,” Capt. Sharp concluded with a laugh.





Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.











