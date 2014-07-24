Suspension upgraded, vice principal permanently replaced following sexting arrest

School officials have upgraded the suspension for Edwin Chastang, 42, the former vice principal at Southeast Middle School who is accused of sexting a student via Facebook.“Upon further review, we have changed his status from paid to unpaid suspension,” Keith Bromery, communications director for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, said. “From this point, we have to go through a process to determine what his future will be with us.”Additionally, Chastang has been replaced as vice principal by the school’s lead math teacher.“Kimberly Papillion has been permanently reassigned to the position,” Bromery said.Chastang was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department on Tuesday, July 22. He’s accused of exchanging nude photos and sexual messages with a 15-year-old student. The images were discovered by the student’s mother."We're glad that the mother was actually paying attention to things,” Cpl. L’Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge Police Department, said. “We ask that parents do pay attention to what their kids are doing, because they're using this technology - Twitter, Facebook and all these different various sites - and making contact with predators."Chastang was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He was released the following day after posting a $20,000 bond.“Anyone coming in to the school system to work from any other location is required to undergo a background check to see if there are any prior criminal charges,” Bromery said when asked if Chastang had any prior criminal history. “[Chastang] went through that process just like anyone else. He was cleared by a background check and did have anything that would have prevented him from working with us.”