Argument among roommates ends with stabbing, 2 arrested

Two men were arrested and one was charged with attempted murder after an argument with their roommate ended with bloodshed.According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Wednesday, July 23 shortly before 6 p.m. The suspects, Todd Banks, 51, and Sam West, Jr., 58, live together with the 53-year-old victim at a home on Upland Ave.“While inside the residence, [Banks] and [West] became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim,” the deputy noted in the report. “During the argument, [Banks] armed himself with a large kitchen knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.”The deputy noted that the victim had multiple stab wounds to the head and upper torso.“During this same time, [West] armed himself with a large wooden bed-post and chased after the victim,” the deputy continued. “The victim was able to take the bed-post away from [West] before he was struck with it. [West] then punched and kicked the victim with his hands and feet after the victim fell to the ground.”The victim was taken to the hospital and the two roommates were arrested.Banks is charged with attempted second-degree murder. West is charged with aggravated assault and simple battery. Both men are being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.