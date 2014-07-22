63-year-old man arrested for molestation, sexual battery

A 63-year-old man from North Carolina is being held in Baton Rouge for the alleged molestation of a young girl and an outstanding warrant for a sexual battery in St. James Parish.According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, one incident originally occurred during the summer of 2011. The victim, who lives in Lutcher, was only 11-years-old at the time.The victim told police that Chris Michael Bourgeois touched her inappropriately. It happened at a hotel room in East Baton Rouge Parish.On July 21, 2014, Bourgeois turned himself in to authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish. The report notes that he was read his rights and declined to make any statements.During his arrest, the deputy discovered the outstanding warrant for sexual battery. No information was provided relative to that arrest.Bourgeois is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile, and sexual battery (St. James). He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

