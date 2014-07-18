Deputies: Teen posts sex video involving juveniles in public library

Deputies are investigating an alleged sex crime involving juveniles that possibly happened in a Baton Rouge public library.According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate on Wednesday, July 16.“Video of two juveniles having sexual intercourse was posted to Facebook on June 12,” the deputy noted in the report. “The video was filmed by [Donovann Gordon, 17] with consent of both juveniles.”According to the report, the two juveniles in the video are 13 and 16-years-old.“The accused admitted to filming the incident and stated both subjects were aware they were being filmed,” the deputy noted.The deputy added that the video is explicit and believes the sexual act occurred at the Greenwell Springs Library. Officials with the library tell us they have reached out to investigators.“We’re always happy to work with investigators because we are vigilant about safety,” Sonya Gordon, Public Relations and Special Events Manager with EBR Libraries, said. “It is a safe environment for all of our patrons. That is very important to us. We do have off-duty Sheriff’s deputies as well as staff who walk around and security cameras.”Court records indicate this is the second time Donavann has been arrested this year. The first incident happened on Friday, June 6 and includes charges for theft of goods, resisting an officer, and contributing to the delinquency of minors.For the latest incident, Donovann was arrested and charged with indecent behavior involving juveniles (felony). He is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $15,000 bond.A representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office noted that investigators are still working to fully verify details from the video, including the location. The case is ongoing.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.

