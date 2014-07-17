Mini storage employee arrested for assaulting elderly customer

An employee at Baton Rouge Mini Storage on Airline Highway was arrested for allegedly attacking a 73-year-old man, who was a customer of the business.According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on June 1 at roughly 3:30 p.m. Several witnesses told police that the employee, Christian Eugene Gill, 51, knocked the victim down and hit him.“The victim advised that he went to pay his monthly rental fee when [Gill] stopped him just inside the door,” the officer noted in the report. “The victim advised that [Gill] yelled some obscenities at him along with, ‘look at the sign, only one person at a time.’”The victim claims that Gill then approached him and “dashed a clear liquid in his eyes; temporarily blinding him.”“The victim advised that [Gill] then pushed him, causing him to fall to the ground and during that fall the victim hit his head on the ground,” the officer noted. “The victim advised that the defendant continued to punch him with a closed fist about the face and torso.”The victim told the officer that he lost consciousness during the attack. He claims Gill continued to hit him during that time.“The victim advised that he sustained multiple lacerations to his arms and a large cut to his forehead,” the officer added.The officer did not note what caused the assault to conclude, but did say the victim refused to be transported to the hospital.At a date not noted on the report, the victim was asked to view a six-person lineup. According to the officer, the victim positively identified Gill as the attacker.A warrant was issued for Gill’s arrest on July 16 and he was booked into the Parish Prison that same day. He is charged with second-degree battery and crimes against the elderly. He was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after posting a $12,500 bond.WAFB 9 News contacted Baton Rouge Mini Storage about this incident. We asked to speak to a manager, and an individual who identified himself as “Chris” declined to comment.





