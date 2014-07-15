Police: Intoxicated armed robber demanded ‘the product’ from store clerk

A 38-year-old man is being held on a $32,500 for an alleged robbery at a Baton Rouge convenience store.

“The defendant, who appeared to be intoxicated, stated that the owners of the station were selling ‘MoJo’ (synthetic marijuana) and he was trying to stop them,” an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department noted in the probable cause report. “A loaded .380 pistol was located in plain view on the front passenger’s seat of the defendant’s vehicle.”

The incident happened on Sunday, July 13 at a convenience store located in the 4400 block of Highland Road. Witnesses told police the suspect, Laurence W. Graffeo of Independence, La., entered the store and demanded that the clerk give him “the product.”

“The victim told [Graffeo] that he didn’t know what he was talking about,” the officer noted. “[Graffeo] then pulled out a gun…loaded, pointed it at the clerk and told him that if he didn’t give him ‘the product’ he was going to kill him.”

At this point a customer entered the store and Graffeo allegedly exited. Before he left, however, the victim claims he threatened to “come back to kill him.”

“The owner and the owner’s son arrived and were waiting on the police when {Graffeo] came back,” the officer noted. “To lure him from the store and to protect the other employees, the owner’s son drove away from the store. [Graffeo] attempted to hit victim 2’s vehicle with his, then chased him around the area.”

The second victim then located the police officer. The officer then located [Graffeo] and questioned him about what happened. That’s when he admitted to the attempted robbery.

The officer additionally located surveillance video, which showed Graffeo pointing the gun at the victim.

Graffeo was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery, terrorizing, and aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

