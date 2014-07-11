Man arrested after victim dies from complications due to surgery

A 19-year-old was arrested for second-degree murder after a man died from injuries caused by a beating that happened in mid-June.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the fight happened on June 18, 2014. The victim told police that a man pulled him from his vehicle and began beating him.

“The victim’s jaw was confirmed broken and his mouth had to be wired shut,” the officer noted in the report. “During this time the victim experienced complications from his injury that forced him to be admitted into the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. The victim was in a coma and on a ventilator. The victim’s condition did not improve and on July 1, 2014 the victim was taken off the ventilator and was later pronounced dead.”

Several tips to Crime Stoppers led investigators to Larry Paul of Baton Rouge. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and a witness identified him from a 6 person lineup.

Paul was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

