Deputy suspended for 2 days after accidental release of fugitive

A deputy at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison was suspended for two days after he accidentally released an inmate who was booked as a fugitive.

According to the EBR Sheriff’s Office, Michael Lorio, 25, was booked into the parish prison on Monday, July 7 for an outstanding bench warrant issued in Livingston Parish. He did not appear for a June court date regarding charges for felony theft.

“His paperwork stated that he was to be released to the Livingston Sheriff’s Office, but the booking deputy made an error and released him to his mother,” Casey Rayborn-Hicks, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, said. “The error was realized, and we picked him back up, rebooked him and he was transported to the Livingston Parish Prison.”

Lorio's brother, Brett Castle, told 9News that Lorio was not released to his mother, rather he called his mother once he was released. Castle also said Lorio voluntarily turned himself back in to prison on Tuesday and was not picked up by deputies. Castle said deputies attempted to pick him up from his mother's home Monday evening, but Lorio wasn't there at the time.

Officials noted that the deputy was immediately counseled and disciplined for the mistake.

Prison records show that Lorio is currently being held into the Livingston Parish Prison. He was booked on Tuesday, July 8. A bond amount has not been set.

Lorio was initially arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s office in August 2013. He was accused of theft from a residence. The items stolen from the home included jewelry, a handgun, and miscellaneous items totaling $500.

