BRPD: 'Alcohol and speed factors in I-10 E near Perkins crash'

The victims of the crash have not yet been identified. (Samantha Morgan, WAFB)

A Houston, TX resident says her family member was in the car that was sideswiped by the pickup truck. (Samantha Morgan, WAFB)

Witnesses tell 9News that the vehicle tried to pass another car on the shoulder of the interstate. (Samantha Morgan, WAFB)

EMS has confirmed one of the occupants has died, and the other is being transported for treatment. (Samantha Morgan, WAFB)

The Baton Rouge Police have identified the victim who died in the Friday night vehicle crash where a pickup truck went flying off of the interstate on the I-10 E near Perkins Rd and landed upside down.

According to Cpl. L’Jean McKneely, 22-year-old Cody Holmes of New Roads, died at the scene. Two passengers, a 23-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy, were taken to a local hospital. The woman suffered serious injuries, however, the boy is in stable condition.

McKneely says Holmes was driving a red 2003 Ford F-150 on I-110 at a high rate of speed, heading eastbound near Perkins Rd. When Holmes tried to pass another vehicle on an inside shoulder, he struck the wall and guardrail, and then hit a 2014 Hyundai Sonata. His pickup truck slid on the railing before tumbling over and landing upside down, which crushed the cab.

McKneely says Holmes was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is a factor in this incident. The riders in the Hyundai were not injured.

Houston, TX resident Angela Jones says she was in town visiting family, and she saw the horrific accident happen right before her eyes. But, something else about this accident gave her every reason to be worried. Her family was in the car that was sideswiped by the pickup truck.

“The car that the pickup truck hit was my brother-in-law's car,” said Jones.

“We were traveling down the interstate, following another family member. And what happened was the pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on the shoulder, and what ended up happening- they sideswiped another car and hit the guardrail and went over the guardrail and fell off the interstate,” Jones says as she describes the scene.

“I saw dirt fly up, and I saw sparks, and then I saw an object go up in the air. And that’s when I actually realized it was the truck, that was speeding, that actually went over,” said Jones.

She also says it took her a moment to realize that it wasn’t her brother-in-law’s car that went over the railing. Jones said the first thing that went through her mind when she saw the accident was deep concern for her family.

“The first thing is: Is my family okay? This is a holiday and this is not how I want it to be. It’s kind of sad. Bad for the family that it happened to, but I am also happy that my family is okay. My heart goes out to those that were involved in the accident,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

