Man accused of masturbating in public Tased twice for resisting arrest

Deputies claim they were forced to use a stun gun twice on a man after he ran from them and hit a deputy. It all started when they attempted to question the man about allegations he was masturbating in public.According to the probable cause report, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called out on Wednesday, July 2 shortly before 11:00 p.m. Someone reported that a man was “exposing himself and masturbating while in public.”“Upon arrival, [we] made contact with [Ivan Johnson] and identified ourselves as EBRSO,” the deputy noted in the report. “[Johnson] ran from the scene and continued to run after being told multiple times to stop. When [we] caught up to [him], [a deputy] deployed his office issued Taser, but [Johnson] was not completely immobilized. [Johnson] was able to break loose from the Taser and turned to [the deputy] and hit [the deputy] in the face with an open hand as he ran away again.”The second deputy continued to run after Johnson and claims he used his Taser on Johnson. This time they were able to handcuff him. That’s when they questioned him about the allegations.“…[Johnson] stated that [he] did expose himself while masturbating in front of the store and looking at the victim,” the deputy noted. “The victim stated that [Johnson] also exposed himself to other customers in the parking lot, but they were no longer on scene.”Johnson was arrested and charged with obscenity, resisting an officer with force or violence, and battery of a police officer. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.





