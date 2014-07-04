Sheriff: Man arrested for 3rd DWI also in possession of cocaine

A 32-year-old man is facing felony charges after deputies say he was found in possession of cocaine after he was booked into parish prison for his third DWI arrest.According to the probable cause report filed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling I-10 eastbound between Essen Lane and Bluebonnet when he noticed a speeding vehicle.“…A black Chevrolet Impala passed me at an extremely high rate of speed,” the deputy noted in the report. “At that time [I] sped up from 60 miles per hour to 120 miles per hour to catch up with the accused, pulling up behind the accused at I-10 at Bluebonnet exit.”The driver, Michael Thomas, pulled over and the deputy claims he saw an open container in the car, as well as a box of unopened beers. When asked, Thomas admitted he had been drinking. He then agreed to take a field sobriety test, but the deputy claims he failed several portions.Thomas was arrested and taken for processing at BRPD District 3. He then submitted a breath sample, which showed his blood alcohol level to be .157 percent. He was then transported to the parish prison.According to the report, a substance that tested positive as cocaine (.1 gram) was found on Thomas during the booking process.Thomas is charged with DWI 3offense (felony), possession of alcohol in a vehicle, operation of a vehicle on a suspended driver’s license, reckless operation, contraband into a penal institution (felony), and possession of schedule II narcotics (felony).





Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.