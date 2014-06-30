Sheriff: Drunk driver tried to punch deputy, take his stun gun

A 48-year-old man accused of drunk driving is facingadditional charges after he allegedly attempted to punch a deputy and take hisstun gun.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the EastBaton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Pine Hill Roadon Sunday, June 29 in reference to a suspected drunk driver. When the deputyarrived on scene, he saw a man who was being held down by individuals.

"The family advised that [Steven Everhardt] was operatingthe vehicle that had struck two parked vehicles and a mailbox," the deputynoted in the report.

The deputy noted that Everhardt's breath smelled of alcoholand he was "unable to stand on his own and required help to walk." The deputyclaims Everhardt admitted he had been drinking scotch all night.

When the deputy attempted to place Everhardt under arrest,things got physical. According to the deputy, Everhardt "swung a closed fisttoward him" and then "grabbed Dy Mokdaf's Taser X26 attempting to disarm him."

Everhardt was eventually cuffed and placed under arrest. Thedeputy claims Everhardt "vomited in the rear seat" of his patrol car. Uponarrival at BRPD 3rd District, he refused to submit to a breath test.

Everhardt was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prisonfor DWI (misdemeanor), reckless operation (misdemeanor), resisting by force(felony), attempt to disarm of an officer (felony). He is being held in lieu ofa $4,500 bond.

