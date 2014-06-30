Sheriff: Man arrested for 7th DWI, only has 1 conviction

A 37-year-old man was arrested for his seventh DWI after a deputy claims he passed out in his vehicle with an open bottle of alcohol in the car. However, the arresting deputy noted that the man only has one conviction for DWI on his criminal history.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a deputy was patrolling on Sunday, June 29 in the 9000 block of Greenwell Springs Road when he saw a vehicle facing the wrong direction in a turn lane.

"The driver, Fredrick Warner of Prairieville, was asleep or passed out at the wheel. The vehicle was still in gear," the deputy noted in the report. "There was a glass in the center console…There was a bottle of liquor in a paper bag on the passenger seat. The liquor bottle was an opened bottle of Courvoisier."

The deputy questioned Warner and asked him to submit to a field sobriety test. He agreed, but the deputy claims Warner performed poorly. He later refused to submit to a breath test.

In addition, the deputy noted that Warner did not have a driver's license or proof of insurance. He could only provide vehicle registration.

Warner was arrested and charged with DWI (7th offense), careless operation, and driving under suspension. The deputy additionally noted that he had an outstanding warrant for a no seat belt violation. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was released on the same day he was booked after posting a $51,000.

