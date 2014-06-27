15-year-old to be tried as an adult for attempted murder - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

15-year-old to be tried as an adult for attempted murder

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Rashauin Stewart (Source: EBRSO) Rashauin Stewart (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A 15-year-old has been booked into the East Baton RougeParish Prison after he was indicted for attempted murder.

According to court records, Rashauin Stewart is accused oftrying to kill a man during an incident that happened on April 27, 2014. He wasarrested and charged by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Stewart's case was presented to a Grand Jury on June 25.After the ruling he was formally charged and booked into the Parish Prison. Heis charged with attempted second-degree murder. 

