Police need public's help to locate missing man who is legally blind

Police need your help to locate a man who has been missing for nearly two days. Officials say he is legally blind and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are suspicious.

"James Clark was last seen about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning in Woodville, Mississippi at the Shell Station," Chief Jessie Steward, Woodville Police Department, said. "There were some items in his home that he would never leave behind. His wallet, cigarettes, and a cap he always wears, were still in the house."

With a population of just over 1,000, Chief Steward seems to know all the residents who live within his department's jurisdiction.

"I've worked for the police here since 1973," he said. "There's not too many people here I don't know."

Immediately, he sensed something was not right when Clark was reported missing.

"We're hoping nothing happened to him, because he's never been out this time in the morning," Chief Steward said. "We have done all the checking we can possibly do, but we haven't been able to find him. We just don't know what happened."

Clark is 60-years-old. He is described as a black male, roughly 5'11" tall, about 155 to 160 lbs, and he was last seen wearing a white striped shirt and beige shorts.

If you know anything regarding Clark's whereabouts, call (601) 888-4411.

