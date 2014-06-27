Police: Man beats son's dog to death after smoking synthetic marijuana

A Baton Rouge man is being held on a $25,000 bond after he allegedly confessed to beating his son's dog to death. Investigators claim he smoked synthetic marijuana prior to the incident.

According to the probable cause report, the incident happened on Thursday, June 26 at roughly 10 a.m. Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to a home on Progress Street after a witness saw Charles Dumas, 39, violently attack a dog.

"[I] arrived and saw a brown and white dog in the defendant's yard with blood…on it," the arresting officer noted in the report.

Officials tell us the dog was deceased when police arrived on scene.

Witnesses told police that Dumas had smoked "Mojo" earlier that morning. Shortly thereafter, he was seen beating his 10-year-old son's dog in the head with a brick

"…they heard him say several times, ‘It's my dog, I can do it,'" the officer noted. "[Dumas] then picked up the dog and carried it home."

Dumas was being treated by a medic when officers arrived. He was later transported by EMS to a local hospital. The report did not note why he was being treated.

Dumas was later arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to court records, Dumas has prior arrests in East Baton Rouge Parish for drugs and theft.

Copyright2014 WAFB. All rightsreserved.