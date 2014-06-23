Driver who fled from wrong way crash turns himself in, admits to drinking

A man was arrested for DWI and other charges after heallegedly confessed to drinking before he drove the wrong way down AirlineHighway. Although he fled the scene after causing a crash, he later turnedhimself in saying he wanted to "make his mistakes right."

According to the probable cause report filed by theLouisiana State Police, the crash happened on Friday, June 20 at roughly 9:30p.m. on Airline Hwy. near Flanacher Road. Deputies with the East Baton RougeSheriff's Office arrived on scene first. A deputy claims to have witnessed aman running from the scene, but was unable to catch him.

"I spoke to the driver and passengers of the other vehicleinvolved," the trooper noted in the arrest report. "They stated they weretraveling northbound on US 61 [Airline] in the inside lane when the Yukonapproached them southbound the wrong way. The driver stated that she had toswerve around the Yukon to avoid a head on collision where her vehicle and theYukon made contact on the driver sides."

The trooper noted that the impact of the crash knocked atire off of the Yukon. It was found on the other side of Airline.

"When I conducted an inventory of the Yukon for the wrecker,I observed three Miller Light 8 oz beer cans opened and empty on the passengerside floorboard of the Yukon," the trooper noted.

Two days later, Michael McKenzie, 44, of St. Francisville,allegedly confessed to causing the crash.

"McKenzie volunteered to give a verbal and writtenstatement," the trooper noted. "During the investigation McKenzie admitted todriving the Yukon on June 20 at the time of the crash. McKenzie went on to saythat he had several beers at his cousin's house, who lived near Flanacher Rd.McKenzie turned himself in and said he wanted to make his mistakes right andknew he had to own up to it. McKenzie has no reason for leaving the scene of thecrash."

McKenzie was arrested and charged with DWI, hit and run,negligent vehicular injury, driving over median, and possession of alcoholicbeverage in vehicle. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prisonwhere he is being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.

