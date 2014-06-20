18 arrested for prostitution during multi-state sting operation

15 of the 18 arrested in the multi-state prostitution sting (Source: EBRSO)

Baton Rouge was a target city in a multi-state sting operation for prostitution. According to prison records, 18 people were arrested in connection with the case.

Records show the arrests were made by members of the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 19.

According to multiple probable cause reports, the sting operation happened at a Baton Rouge hotel. Undercover agents posed as customers. The encounters were arranged via the website BackPage.

A representative for the FBI confirmed to WAFB 9News that the investigation is ongoing and that a press conference is tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 23.

The individuals arrested and their charges include:

Dakayla Bailey, 24, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution

Gabriel Bell, 26, Lafayette, LA: Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana

Tiffany Beverly, 34, Staford, TX: Prostitution

Heather Clardy, 24, Los Angeles, CA: Prostitution

Ruchelle Curry, 38, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution

Gabrielle Curtis, 19, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution, Fugitive from Justice

Tanisha Easley, 21, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution

Shayquize Gomillion, 21, Memphis, TN: Inciting Prostitution

Derrick Granger, 33, Baker, LA: Promoting Prostitution, Possession of Schedule I

Avery Gipson, 32, Houston, TX: Soliciting for Prostitution

Aldrionne Hyams, 20, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana, Contributing to the Delinquency of a minor

Danielle Martinez, 21, Fresno, CA: Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana: (Was booked on June 12 for Prostitution and Resisting an Officer. Released on $1500 bond.)

Dion Paul, 33, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution

Ashley Vorachek, 24, Mensha, WI: Prostitution, Resisting an Officer

Eric Wallace, 41, Baton Rouge, LA: Soliciting for prostitution

Ashely Watson, 25, Moss Point, MS: Prostitution

Stacey Williams, 36, LaPlace, LA: Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana

Denise Willis, 43, Moss Pointe, MS: Prostitution

