18 arrested for prostitution during multi-state sting operation

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge was a target city in a multi-state sting operation for prostitution. According to prison records, 18 people were arrested in connection with the case.

Records show the arrests were made by members of the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 19. 

According to multiple probable cause reports, the sting operation happened at a Baton Rouge hotel. Undercover agents posed as customers. The encounters were arranged via the website BackPage.

A representative for the FBI confirmed to WAFB 9News that the investigation is ongoing and that a press conference is tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 23.

The individuals arrested and their charges include:

    Dakayla Bailey, 24, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution
    Gabriel Bell, 26, Lafayette, LA: Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana
    Tiffany Beverly, 34, Staford, TX: Prostitution
    Heather Clardy, 24, Los Angeles, CA: Prostitution
    Ruchelle Curry, 38, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution
    Gabrielle Curtis, 19, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution, Fugitive from Justice
    Tanisha Easley, 21, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution
    Shayquize Gomillion, 21, Memphis, TN: Inciting Prostitution
    Derrick Granger, 33, Baker, LA: Promoting Prostitution, Possession of Schedule I
    Avery Gipson, 32, Houston, TX: Soliciting for Prostitution
    Aldrionne Hyams, 20, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana, Contributing to the Delinquency of a minor
    Danielle Martinez, 21, Fresno, CA: Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana: (Was booked on June 12 for Prostitution and Resisting an Officer. Released on $1500 bond.)
    Dion Paul, 33, Baton Rouge, LA: Prostitution
    Ashley Vorachek, 24, Mensha, WI: Prostitution, Resisting an Officer
    Eric Wallace, 41, Baton Rouge, LA: Soliciting for prostitution
    Ashely Watson, 25, Moss Point, MS: Prostitution
    Stacey Williams, 36, LaPlace, LA: Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana
    Denise Willis, 43, Moss Pointe, MS: Prostitution

