Sheriff: 'Discarded meth lab found among massive illegal trash dump'

A massive trash pile turned into a criminal investigation after deputies found components for making methamphetamine among the debris. One woman is behind bars and additional arrests are possible.

According to officials, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office went to a home on Foxboro Lane in Denham Springs to arrest Brittany Fizgerald, 24. She was wanted for outstanding warrants. When they got to her home, they noticed the trash behind the home.

"Meth lab components were located and evidence pointed to Fitzgerald," Lori Steele, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, said. "Her residence was cleaned as per protocol with meth lab cases. Twenty cubic yards of trash was removed, including 60 tires."

Officials believe additional residents in the area could have contributed to the trash mound. Those individuals could face charges related to illegal dumping.

Crews worked throughout the day to remove the mess. The clean-up is continuing under Livingston Office of Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness.

WAFB 9 News contacted the Department of Environmental Quality regarding the case. Because of our call, they opened an investigation due to the possibility of contamination to a nearby waterway.

Fitzgerald was arrested and charged with creation/operation of clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of CDS, Prohibited Acts (Schedule II), and littering prohibited. She was booked into the Livingston Parish Prison where she is being held in lieu of a $110,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.

