Man confesses to ramming police vehicle because he ‘wanted to be arrested’

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly confessed tointentionally ramming a police vehicle with his car. He told police he did itbecause he wanted to be arrested.

"He told police that he wanted to be placed under arrest becausehe has a drug addiction," David Melancon, Thibodaux Police Department, explained."It doesn't happen very often, but I have heard of similar incidents in the past."

On June 7, shortly before noon, Aaron Boquett entered the ThibodauxPolice Department to report the incident. He initially told police that he accidentallystruck a police vehicle while driving in downtown Thibodaux.

"Police were able to pull video footage of the scene becausethere were cameras from area businesses that were pointed in the direction of thecrash," Melancon said. "The story he originally told police didn't match withthe video evidence, which prompted police officers to question him further."

Eventually, Boquett told the officer he wanted to be arrested.He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Prison and his bond was set at $550. Hewas released roughly 30-hours after his arrest.

"He was charged with felony criminal damage to property and nodriver's license on his person," Melancon said. "There was damage to the frontright section of the police vehicle."

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.

