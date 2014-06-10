BRPD: Shooting death of 14-year-old accidental, arrest made

Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

The shooting happened at roughly 1:40 p.m. at a home located on N. 48th Street. According to Cpl. Don Coppola, a 16-year-old was sitting in the back of a vehicle, playing with a revolver while 14-year-old Brandon Bindon was sitting in the front seat.

Coppola stated the revolver accidentally went off, and "struck Bindon in the torso".

Officials say Bindon, was taken to a hospital where he later died. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 11.

The 16-year-old was charged with Negligent Homicide, and he was later booked into Juvenile Detention. Authorities have not released his identity because he is a minor.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.