Woman accused of setting house on fire over eviction

A 27-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated arson and terrorizing after she allegedly set a house on fire. Witnesses say six people were inside the home when the blaze started.

The incident happened on May 20, 2014 at roughly 8:30 p.m. Firefighters were called out to a home located within Baton Rouge City limits.

"Occupants of the structure had to alert several (over 8) occupants from the ages of 6 months to 80 years old," an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department noted in the probable cause report. "One occupant was deaf mute and there were several occupants that had to be rescued by other residents and neighbors."

Roughly $40,000 worth of damage was caused from the blaze. Investigators were quickly told that the suspect, Miranda King, threatened the victims in the minutes prior.

"[King] began to rant and rave in front of several occupants stating that she would ‘Burn this [expletive] down,'" the officer noted in the report. "Shortly afterwards, she exited and returned within a couple of minutes, gathered up her 3 children and then exited the structure. Within a minute, occupants notices fire and then smoke in the interior of the structure."

Witnesses told police that King went to the victim's home and exchanged words with the owner of the property. According to the report, King had been evicted from the property. The officer additionally noted that the victim's claim King threw a brick through a window shortly before the fire started.

A warrant was issued for King's arrest. She was located on June 5 and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where she is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

