Dog quarantined after biting officer during domestic abuse incident

Bond has been set at $55,000 for a man who's accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend. His dog is also being held after it bit a police officer.

Justin Williams, 27, was arrested on Sunday, June 1 for an incident that happened at a home located on Washington Ave. Police say Williams attacked the woman, as well as her 12-year-old daughter. The officer noted that four children were in the home when it occurred.

During the alleged attack, Williams reportedly told his dog to attack the woman. Although the woman and her children escaped without being bitten, the responding officer was injured. The report notes that the officer was bitten on the back of his leg and he required stitches.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter, it is protocol for any dog involved in an attack on a person to be quarantined for 10 days. The dog is currently being held at the shelter. A veterinarian will evaluate the dog on the 11 day to determine whether or not it can be released.

Williams is charged with domestic abuse battery (strangulation), home invasion, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated battery (2 counts - knife), aggravated assault (4 counts), cruelty to a juvenile and damage to property.

