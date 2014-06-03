Woman arrested for physically attacking pregnant woman

A 19-year-old woman from Baton Rouge was arrested for attempted feticide aftershe allegedly attacked a pregnant woman. The victim told police that theincident started over an argument regarding a man.

According to the probable cause report, the incident happened on Monday,June 2 shortly before 9 p.m. Witnesses told police that the suspect, EboneeFrancois, attacked the victim near a home located on North 36thStreet.

"[Francois]…chased the victim, striking her in the right side of her facewith a closed fist, causing a swollen eye," an officer with the Baton RougePolice Department noted in the report. "[She] then did grab the victim by herhair, dragging her to the ground. The victim struck her head on the ground asshe was dragged down. [She] then kicked the victim, who is 38 weeks pregnant,in the stomach at least twice, and kept trying to drag her around, untilbystanders intervened."

The arresting officer noted that Francois was fully aware of the victim'spregnancy at the time of the attack.

Francois fled the scene before police arrived. However, she reportedlyturned herself in to police a short time later.

Francois was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree feticideand simple battery. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

