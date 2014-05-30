Mid City hosts second-chance ‘Hot Art, Cool Nights’

Heavy rain storms have forced plenty of events to reschedule throughout the month of May. Although the Mid City Merchants Association holds its annual Hot Art, Cool Nights" come rain or shine, the group decided to "revisit" all the fun times with a second-chance event.

"Hard rain and parish-wide flooding prevented many of the loyal public from attending," a representative said in a press release issued the week after the original event, which was held on May 9. "Some of the participating businesses that are able to recommit to this new date will sponsor local artists and their original work, while some will be showcasing new products and services."

A total of 34 businesses are participating in today's event. It continues until 8 p.m.

"For all the true art connoisseurs who want to add a new piece of art to their collection, as well as those of you who just enjoy shopping, "Hot Art, Cool Nights Revisited" is an event you will want to experience, especially to pick up those Father's Day, graduation and summer wedding gifts," the press release added.

The participating businesses include: Aladdin's Lamp Antiques, Atomic Pop Shop, Bistro Byronz, Brew-Ha-Ha, Caffery Gallery, Décor Rouge, Elizabethan Gallery, Excelerated Fitness, Hello Dolly, LaCarreta Mexican Cuisine, LampPost Antiques & Gifts, Laurin Maier State Farm, Match Point Tennis & Fitness Boutique, MJ's Café, Monjunis Italian Café & Grocery, Mosaic Garden, Nature's Gallery, Painting With a Twist, Raising Cane's #7, Reginelli's Pizzeria, Renew Pilates Studio & Spa, Rotolo's Pizerria, Rue Cou Cou, Sabai Jewelry Gallery, Sally's Circa 1857, Sarko Oriental Rugs, Shavarsh K Jewelry Design Shop, Studio C; Superior Grill & Bar, The Sanctuary Wellness & Day Spa, Time Warp Boutique, Victoria's Toy Station, Wooden Haven Furniture Company and Yvette Marie's Café.

