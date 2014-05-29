Woman uses pepper spray on armed robbers, suspects wanted

Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a woman outside her home. Fortunately, she escaped unharmed, thanks to quick thinking and pepper spray.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at roughly 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28. The victim reported that the suspects confronted her outside her home, which is located on Pulleston Road in Amite.

"Two masked male subjects aggressively approached the homeowner's vehicle as she was attempting to leave her residence," Dawn Panepinto, spokesperson for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, said. "One of the subjects began to beat on the driver's side window with his left hand, while brandishing a weapon with his right. The subject eventually attempted to break the victim's window with a concrete block."

The victim told deputies she pulled out and used her pepper spray when the man opened the driver's side door. However, the other suspect grabbed her bag from the front seat.

"The subjects then fled on foot as the gunman had his handgun pointed at the victim until they were out of sight," Panepineto added. "The subjects are described as being slim and approximately 5'10" tall. Both subjects were wearing dark clothing and wearing a white cloth over their faces."

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.

