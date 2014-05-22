LSU earns day off with 7-2 victory over Arkansas

Aaron Nola settled into the zone, at one point retiring 14 in a row, and only allowing two runs as LSU advances to the semifinals of the SEC tourney with a 7-2 victory over Arkansas.

The Razorbacks were first to score on a throwing error in the bottom of the 1st. LSU (42-14-1) tied up the game in the top of the 2nd with a solo home run from Tyler Moore.

In the 3rd inning, the Tiger bats started to heat up as Chris Chinea and Sean McMullen both hit RBI singles. Chinea scored Alex Bregman from second after he reached base on a double, sparking a fire in LSU's hitting.

Mark Laird scored from third base in the 7th inning as Jake Fraley hit a sac fly over the LSU dugout.

Moore had three of the Tigers' 12 total hits. Moore and Laird led the Tigers with two RBI each.

Nola (10-1) pitched for 7 1/3 innings, striking out seven and giving up just five hits. Nick Fury came in to relieve Nola in the bottom of the 8th, but only faced one batter before being replaced by Zac Person to end the inning. Joe Broussard closed out the game in the 9th inning.

"Obviously, a good win for the Tigers today," said LSU coachPaul Mainieri. "Anytime you give the ball to Nola, you feel confident aboutyour chances. He struggled through the first inning with limited damage. Itcould have been worse; we could have gotten ourselves into a pretty big hole,but Aaron pitched out of it like he typically does."

LSU will have Friday off before playing in the semifinals on Saturday at noon. The Tigers will face the winner of Friday's Arkansas and Ole Miss match-up.

