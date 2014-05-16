Second suspect arrested for home invasion shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a home during an attempted robbery.

According to the probable cause report filed by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred on April 18, 2014. It happened at a home located on Progress Street at roughly 5:20 a.m.

"The [suspects forced their] way into an occupied residence and [opened] fire at a female victim and her son," the officer noted.

Witnesses claim that several men forced their way into the home. In the days following the shooting, police arrested Kevin Guillory, Jr., 22. They claim he went to a hospital shortly after the shooting occurred. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Officers obtained a warrant for his cell phone records and located text messages from Guillory to an unidentified person," Cpl. Don Coppola, Baton Rouge Police Department, said.

Detectives worked to identify the remaining individuals believe to have participated in the crime. On April 28, enough evidence was obtained to issue a warrant for the arrest of Devin Variste, 22.

"Detectives were able to recover a Norinco HMN90 assault rifle near the crime scene," the officer noted. "Ballistic analysis has confirmed that the .223 caliber shell casings located at the crime scene were, in fact, ejected from the Norinco HMN90 assault rifle recovered.

"The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab has conducted DNA analysis on the swabs collected from the assault rifle," the report continued. "The LSP Crime Lab has advised that the DNA profile developed from those swabs yielded a CODIS hit to the DNA profile of [Variste]."

Witness statements also connected Variste to the scene. The report claims they positively identified Variste from a 6-person lineup.

Variste was located and placed into custody on May 15. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder (2 counts), aggravated burglary, and illegal use of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of a $230,000 bond.

Guillory is also being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the same charges. He is being held in lieu of a $210,000.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.

