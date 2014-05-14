ON A LIGHTER NOTE: Social media spotlights softer side of law enforcement

Social media allows everyday folks the chance to show offtheir personality. The expanding use of fan pages has done the same forcompanies, even law enforcement.

Nowadays nearly every sheriff or police department has aFacebook fan page. It allows for quick discrimination of information to the public,as well as a chance to show the softer side of law enforcement.

"ON A LIGHTER NOTE - Earlier this month ouroffice received an animal complaint from a shipyard in Amelia," a post reads onthe St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "A tiny orange kitten,apparently abandoned by its mother, was found beneath a crane. The respondingdeputy brought the kitten to the dispatch office in Morgan City until animalcontrol could be contacted to pick up the animal.



"The dispatcher that day, Deputy RoxanneGaudet, never did make that call to animal control deciding instead to adoptthe little orange ball of fur," the post continued. "The kitten, believed to beonly days old when found, is doing well."

The post noted that Deputy Gaudet has notyet decided on a name. Posters on Facebook offered some possible namesuggestions. They included Miracle, Faith, Lucky, and Amelia, to name a few.

