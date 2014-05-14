BRPD investigating shooting that injured two people

Two people were injured during an afternoon shooting, butpolice say the victims are not being "forthcoming with information."

"One was shot in the leg, and one was shot in the forearm.Both are considered non life-threatening injuries," Cpl. L'Jean McKneely, BatonRouge Police Department, said.

We're told the victims were found near the intersection ofWinbourne Ave. and N. Acadian.

"They [the victims] flagged down an EMS," Cpl. McKneelysaid.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly whereand when this shooting occurred.

If you know anything about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

