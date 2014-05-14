Man who pleaded guilty to stalking faces additional charges

A man who is currently serving time in prison was re-arrested on new charges for the same offense and is also awaiting trial for another arrest.

Kaptain Savant, 33, recently pleaded guilty for two separate incidents in East Feliciana Parish. The first arrest happened in October 2013 and the second happened roughly one month later. Before pleading guilty on April 15, 2014, investigators were called to investigate a new case.

"On April 11, 2014, detectives received a complaint from one of the previous victims," said Det. Kevin Garig with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office. "She stated that Mr. Savant had made contact with her at a snowball stand located on LA 959 at the intersection of LA 67."

The victim told detectives that Savant stood "extremely close to her in an intimidating manner." She eventually left and began driving back to her home in Clinton.

"A child that was traveling with the victim spilled a snowball on herself and the victim pulled off of the road to clean the child up. At this point, the victim did not believe that Mr. Savant had followed her from the snowball stand," Garig explained.

However, the victim eventually noticed Savant's vehicle. She claimed he slowed his vehicle as he passed her car.

"Fearing that Mr. Savant was going to stop and turn around, she re-entered traffic and traveled toward her residence. A short distance after she began traveling, Mr. Savant turned into a private driveway. After the victim passed, Mr. Savant re-entered the road and began to follow her very closely," Garig added.

The woman told detectives she continued driving to her home and pulled into a long gravel road that leads to her home. She claimed Savant also pulled into the driveway, but stopped his vehicle at the end of the road.

"At the conclusion of the investigation on May 6, 2014, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Mr. Savant for stalking," Garig said.

Investigators learned that Savant was already in the East Feliciana Parish Prison. He is currently serving out his sentence for the two convictions.

Additionally, Savant is facing a stalking charge in East Baton Rouge Parish for an incident that happened on Nov. 11, 2013.

"The suspect followed her from the McDonald's on LA Hwy 67 until the point of the intersection of Pride Port Hudson and LA Hwy 19, where the white male suspect exited his truck, approaching her car," the investigating officer noted in the probable cause report. "The [woman] fled the area because, by her own account, she was beginning to panic, but the suspect chased her in his truck at a high rate of speed."

Eventually, officers with the Zachary Police Department located Savant in a parking lot. They said he had pornography open on his cell phone, a bag of marijuana, five Adderall pills and a "large quantity of sexual enhancement supplements and condoms in his backpack." During the search of his vehicle, they reportedly found a small roll of electrical wire.

Savant is set to appear in a Baton Rouge courtroom on June 30, 2014 for those charges.

According to Garig, a person should never stop to confront an individual if they believe they are being followed. He said you should always contact police about suspicious incidents.

"The best thing to do is go to a well-populated area. If you turn off and they turn off behind you, the best thing to do is to keep driving and contact the police," Garig added.

