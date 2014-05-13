‘Dog gave its life trying to protect his owner’

A shooting in Port Allen claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman,and now her dog has suffered the same fate.

"It looks like he [the dog] was protecting his owner when hewas shot," a witness told WAFB 9 News. "He was there doing what was supposed tobe done."

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, theshooting happened on Monday, May 12 shortly before 5 p.m. at a trailer parklocated on Hwy. 190. A man allegedly shot Kerry Palmer in her home, but managedto flee before police arrived.

"I saw the dog kind of yelping and kind of backing away fromthe door," a different witness told WAFB 9 News shortly after the shooting. "Isaw the lady roll out the door and she fell on the ground. I saw the guy whoshot her run out the house with a gun."

At some point the man shot the woman's dog. Richard Summerswith the West Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter tells us that the dog was shotfrom the front.

"Obviously the dog wasn't running away," he said. "So Iwould say he was protecting his owner."

We're told the dog was transported to the River Town AnimalHospital for treatment, but had to be euthanized due to its condition.

"The dog was shot two times," Summers said. "Either one ofthose injuries alone would have been life threatening."

Witnesses tell us the dog appeared to be a pit pull mixed-breed.

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officeare still searching for the alleged gunman. The believe the man robbed thewoman.

If you know anything about this incident or the identity of theshooter, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

