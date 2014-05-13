Police: Man stole money from pregnant woman after violent attack

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing apregnant woman after he attacked her and left her on the ground bleeding. A20-year-old woman was also arrested after police say she attempted to hide thesuspect from police.

The original incident was reported on April 9, 2014. Thevictim told police that Edward T. Thompson attacked her and kicked her in thestomach several times. She claims he knew she was three months pregnant.

"The victim claimed that on a previous occasion, [Thompson]threatened to kill the baby if she angered him," the officer noted in theprobable cause report. "[Thompson], who was in the passenger seat, became angrywith the victim over a cell phone. [Thompson] began striking the victim severaltimes in the head with a closed fist, causing her to fall out of the vehicleand onto the ground."

The officer claims she sustained several head wounds andlacerations.

"While badly battered and bleeding on the ground, [Thompson]stole money and the victim's cell phone…He then re-entered the victim's vehicleand drove away without her permission."

Warrants were issued for Thompson's arrest.

On Sunday, May 11, detectives with the Baton Rouge PoliceDepartment received a tip from Crime Stoppers regarding Thompson's location.When officers went to the address provided to investigate, they came in contactwith Lakota Edwards.

"Officers came into contact with [Edwards] and asked aboutthe fugitive," the arresting officer noted in the police report. "[Edwards]stated that the fugitive was not inside the residence. Officers asked [Edwards]several times if the fugitive was inside the residence and she advised ‘No'several times and then gave permission to enter the residence and search it forthe fugitive."

Thompson was eventually located by a K9 officer, who wasallegedly hiding in the attic of the home.

Both Edwards and Thompson were arrested and booked into theEast Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Thompson is charged with second-degree robbery,carjacking, attempted first-degree feticide, domestic abuse battery, andresisting an officer. Edwards is facing accessory charges.

Edwards is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond. Thompson isbeing held in lieu of a $51,000 bond.

