Investigators actively search for killer

Authorities are looking for a murderer after a woman was shot to death at a trailer park Monday afternoon.



The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it happened off US 190 in Port Allen shortly before 5 p.m.

Deputies said a man shot a woman and that she died a few hours later.

They have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.



Witnesses reportedly described the alleged shooter and deputies began actively searching the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.



