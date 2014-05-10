LSU RB Jeremy Hill says hardships have fueled his fire

An emotional Jeremy Hill talks on the phone with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Former LSU running backJeremy Hill described the call from Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewisas an out-of-body experience.

"It's everything happeningat once and it's kind of like your life flashing in front of you," Hill said.

Those flashes were likelysprinkled with the memories of adversity he endured to get to this point. Theyare the same hardships that Hill said fuel his fire.

"I have a lot of doubtersout there and people that don't believe my abilities and people don't think Ideserve to be in this situation, so that's definitely always motivation in theback of my mind, to continue to grind hard," Hill added.

His future team inCincinnati features some talented backs, including Giovanni Bernard, the secondround pick from one year ago. However, Hill said he just sees that as a chanceto learn.

"I'm going to have a lot ofguys that have a lot of game experience, so I can learn from them about theropes and the day ins and day outs how to go about being a running back in theNational Football League," Hill explained.

"He's a great player; he's agreat person and I'm so happy for him to be able to just go out and live hisdream," said LSU offensive lineman La'el Collins.

Hill will have theopportunity to share living that dream with friends and family.

