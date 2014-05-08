Walmart employee accused of stealing $20K from safe

A Walmart employee was arrested after she allegedly stole $20,000 from the safe at the College Drive location.

According to the probable cause report, deputies were contacted by Walmart's asset protection supervisor when another employee reported the possible theft. The informant claimed that Shift Manager Elva Enovia-Ann Stimage, 40, from Hammond, spoke about plans to steal a large sum of money from the store.

"An internal investigation was initiated, and this included live monitoring of the accused via the store's surveillance camera," the deputy noted in the report. "On the evening of May 2, 2014, [Stimage] was observed on the surveillance cameras accessing the safe in the cash office of the store."

The deputy noted that he could not clearly see Stimage removing money from the safe. However, an audit was completed at the end of her shift and the deputy claims that $20,000 was missing.

"Investigators reviewed surveillance footage since the last previous audit of the safe…and [Stimage] is the only person seen accessing the safe between the previous audit and the audit that determined that $20,000 had been removed from the safe."

Stimage was arrested and charged with Theft (felony). She was released the same day as her arrest after posting a $10,000 bond.

The report did not say whether the missing money was recovered.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.