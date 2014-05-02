LSU baseball team finally arrives in TX after 2 plane mishaps

A sleepy-looking Aaron Nola makes his way into the hotel after getting off the bus.

The very long day of travel for the LSU baseball team finally ended early Friday morning.

The coaches and players arrived at the Hilton Hotel in College Station, TX around 1 a.m.

It is probably pretty hard to think about baseball after what the team went through, with its plane malfunctioning twice while trying to depart Baton Rouge.

However, the show must go on and the Tigers are still scheduled to face the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30 p.m.

Speaking with the media after the team's arrival was not on the agenda of head coach Paul Mainieri with the team reaching its destination so late.

