Man held on $50K bond for rape at nursing home

A 54-year-old man is being held on a $50,000 bond for allegedly raping a woman at a Baton Rouge nursing home.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 27 at the Jefferson Manor Nursing Home. According to the probable cause report, the victim identified David Melancon of St. Amant as her attacker. She claims he forced himself on her and raped her.

"The victim advised she recognized the accused as her roommate's ex-boyfriend," the deputy noted in the report.

According to a family member, Melancon was a visitor at the facility. That same family member noted that the nursing home had relaxed polices regarding visitors, but has since changed those polices. We spoke to an administrator at the facility who confirmed that the matter had been addressed, but refused to provide an official statement.

Court documents reveal that Melancon has prior arrests and convictions in East Baton Rouge Parish. He was sentenced for promoting prostitution and pandering.

Deputies collected evidence, which is currently being processed at the State Police Crime Lab.

