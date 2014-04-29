BRCC police officer held on $57,000 bond for payroll fraud

A police officer for the Baton Rouge Community College was arrested for theft and malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed discrepancies related to his timesheet.

According to the probable cause report, the investigation was conducted regarding payroll submissions entered between June 2013 and August 2013. The internal investigation concluded that officer Lenvi Tennessee, 44, received payment for 28.75 hours that he allegedly did not work.

"Video review shows the accused leaving his overtime duty station earlier than he documented on his overtime forms," the officer noted in the report. "The accused intentionally submitted fraudulent overtime sheets for hours not worked."

The number of hours worked equates to $1,219.19 in overtime pay and $427.08 in regular pay. The total amount paid is $1,691.27.

"It was learned that he failed to use the police department time clock to punch in and out for duty as all other officers did."

A warrant was issued for Tennessee's arrest. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, April 28. He's charged with theft (felony), public payroll fraud, and malfeasance in office. He is being held in lieu of a $57,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.