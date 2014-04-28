LSU football player accused of stealing bike on campus

A redshirt LSU football player was issued a misdemeanor summons for allegedly stealing a bike on LSU's campus, police say.

According to the LSU Police Department, the victim reported his bicycle stolen on Wednesday, April 23. The victim told police that it went missing from the bike rack near the Huey P. Long Field House.

"This morning the victim contacted us and advised that he saw an individual riding the bicycle he reported stolen," Capt. Cory Lalonde, LSU Police Department, said. "Officers were able to locate the bicycle and the individual riding it outside of the Cox Communication building."

When officers spoke to the individual, Frank Herron, 19, he initially denied any knowledge that the bike had been stolen. However, investigators obtained evidence linking Herron to the theft and questioned him again. Officials say he then confessed to stealing the bike.

Herron was issued a misdemeanor summons for theft. Officials say it's an ongoing investigation.

Herron was rated a five-star recruit by Rivals.com and PrepStar and as a four-star by ESPN.com, 247sports.com, and Scout.com. He is originally from Memphis, Tenn.

