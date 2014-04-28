EBRSO: Man refuses to leave bar, threatens deputies, damages police vehicle

A 35-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a nightclub and threatened deputies when they tried to place him under arrest.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Saturday, April 26 at a bar located in the 10000 block of Sullivan Road. An employee called law enforcement after a customer allegedly hit someone in the head and then refused to leave when asked by employees.

"The accused was hostile towards deputies, as he began cursing loudly while stating that he was a ‘James' and the ‘son of the Lieutenant Governor,'" the arresting deputy noted in the probable cause report. "…the accused repeated on countless occasions that he was an ‘FBI Agent' and that EBRSO deputies would be going to prison for whatever he wants.

"It should be noted that the accused was asked again for his information; however, the accused only stated he was ‘Chris Jindal,'" the deputy added.

The deputy was eventually able to identify the man as Christopher Cheek of Deville. The deputy claims Cheek was not only physically combative during the time of arrest, but he allegedly verbally threatened them.

"The accused was placed under arrest using handcuffs and placed in the back of a marked EBRSO unit," the report noted. "Once inside the unit the accused began forcefully kicking the rear door of the unit, thus bending the top of the door outward."

Cheek was arrested and charged with remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, battery on a police officer (2 counts), public intimidation (3 counts), false personation of an officer, and damage to property. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was released after posting a bond of $18,500.

